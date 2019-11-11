Facts

11:24 11.11.2019

Mazur released against Ukrainian consuls' guarantees - Ambassador Deshchytsia

1 min read
Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Andrii Deshchytsia announces the release of Ukrainian volunteer, war veteran in Donbas Ihor Mazur with the call sign Topol, detained earlier on the Polish border.

"Ihor Mazur is at large! The prosecutor granted our request. Topol was handed over to Ukrainian consuls and is now going to Lublin with them. Thank you for your support!" Deshchytsia wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday.

As reported, the volunteer was detained in Poland on Saturday. He is a war veteran in Donbas, one of the founders of the "No Surrender" movement Ihor Mazur, known by the call sign Topol. Later, the Ukrainian consul was let in to him.

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov said that the Russian Federation once again used Interpol for political persecution of Ukrainians. A protest was held against Mazur's detention near the Polish consulate in Kyiv.

Deputy spokesperson of the Polish Sejm Gosiewska said that Poland would not hand over Mazur to the Russian Federation, but he would have to pass through the standard procedure through consideration of the Interpol warrant in court on November 12.

Tags: #poland #ambassador #mazur
