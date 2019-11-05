Prosecutor's office reports 13 persons on international wanted list extradited from Kyiv region in 2019

Since the beginning of the year, the public prosecutor's office in Kyiv region has reported on the extradition of 13 people who were internationally wanted to the competent authorities of foreign states following the requests for extradition.

According to the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, in total more than 40 extradition inspections for extradition were conducted at the request of foreign states in 2019. At the moment, 16 audits have been completed, the materials on which were sent to the authorized bodies of Ukraine for making appropriate decisions.

Since the beginning of the year, 83 appeals of foreign states on providing legal assistance have been organized, despite the fact that there were only 62 of them for the entire last year. Of these, seven are orders in the order of transferring five criminal proceedings for the investigation by the competent authorities of one state in order to bring a person to criminal liability for offenses committed in the territory of another state.