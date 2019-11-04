Deputy Zhuravlev's visit to Zolote is violation of all norms – Prystaiko

The visit of deputy of the State Duma of Russia, leader of the Rodina party Alexey Zhuravlev to Zolote (Luhansk region) is a violation of all norms, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has said.

"The visit of a Russian parliamentarian is a violation of all norms. This is our territory to which he came without permission," he said at a joint press conference with Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu in Kyiv on Monday.

At the same time, the minister added that this visit would be followed by the official reaction of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

As reported, Zhuravlev visited Zolote on November 2.

Ukrainian parliamentarian, co-chair of the European Solidarity faction Iryna Gerashchenko said she was preparing a request to the SBU regarding Zhuravlev's visit. "What is happening there, that the Russian politicians who voted for the annexation of Crimea are walking around yesterday's positions of our army? Where is the OSCE SMM? Where is the Foreign Ministry's reaction to this frank provocation? Did we deploy troops so that the Russians could mess around there without hiding?" the deputy noted.