Facts

10:43 31.10.2019

Zelensky, Merkel discuss preparation for meeting in Normandy format

1 min read
Zelensky, Merkel discuss preparation for meeting in Normandy format

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday evening in a telephone talk discussed preparation for a Normandy format meeting, prospects of disengagement of forces near Petrivske, a president's press service reported.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel. State leaders discuss preparations for meeting in a Normandy format," reads a report on the president's website on Wednesday evening.

Zelensky informed Merkel about security situation in Donbas noting an importance of Germany's stance in support of Ukraine.

Merkel expressed support for Ukraine's efforts to establish peace in the Donbas, and congratulated the progress made in the issue of the separation of forces and weapons in Zolote.

"The prospects of disengagement near Petrivske were discussed after seven days of silence," the press service said.

The parties also discussed the issue of transit of Russian gas via Ukraine, in particular in connection with the trilateral gas consultations Ukraine-EU-Russia, which took place on October 28 in Brussels. According to the report, the interlocutors agreed with the need to strengthen cooperation in this direction.

Tags: #zelensky #normandy_format #merkel
