Budget for 2020 should include compensation for those who lost housing due to Russian aggression – Holos

The Holos faction will insist on including in the national budget for 2020 a program of compensation for the citizens who lost their homes as a result of Russian aggression.

"The study of the problems created by the aggressor and the search for solutions for them continues, but we must now foresee money for those whose house was destroyed. The state must demonstrate real concern for its citizens," the party's press service said citing MP Rustem Umerov.

He also said that the Verkhovna Rada committee on human rights, de-occupation and reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk, Luhansk regions and Crimea unanimously decided to appeal to the leadership of the parliament regarding the organization of a separate session day to consider bills related to the problems of the occupied territories and the protection of human rights.