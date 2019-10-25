Facts

14:55 25.10.2019

Kuleba on Ukraine's motion for NATO MAP: Why should we submit smth that has been submitted?

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said that Ukraine submitted an application for an action plan for NATO membership in 2008 and does not consider that repeated applications should be made.

"Ukraine submitted an application for NATO Membership Action Plan in 2008. This application remains valid both from the point of view of the Ukrainian government and from the point of view of the North Atlantic Alliance. We can submit another one, we can submit the third one in six months, and the fourth one in a year, the fifth. But, why should we submit several times what has already been submitted?" Kuleba told reporters in Kyiv on Friday.

As previously reported, the European Solidarity party invited the parliament and the leadership of Ukraine to appeal to the participants of the NATO summit on providing Ukraine with an action plan for NATO membership.

According to leader of the European Solidarity Party, the fifth President, MP Petro Poroshenko, putting on the agenda the issue of the NATO Membership Action Plan is primarily the responsibility of the Ukrainian president, and the new parliament has the opportunity to demonstrate political will of Ukraine to join the Alliance.

