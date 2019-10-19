Registration of submissions on bringing MP Yaroslav Dubnevych to justice on the way

The submissions to give consent for prosecuting Ukraine's member of parliament of the IX convocation Yaroslav Dubnevych are being registered at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, said Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka.

"The submissions are on the stage of registration. Yesterday they were sent to the parliament…The submissions should be assigned for respective committees," Riaboshapka told the journalists in Kyiv.

According to him, there are three submissions towards Dubnevych: for permission to bring him to justice, for detention and taking into custody.

On October 17, Riaboshapka sent a submission to the Verkhovna Rada to give consent for prosecuting Dubnevych.