Servant of the People to conduct internal investigation into compromising correspondence of Medianyk

The Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada will conduct an internal investigation in connection with the possibly compromising telephone correspondence of deputy Vyacheslav Medianyk during the plenary session, said faction head David Arakhamia.

"Tomorrow we will conduct an internal investigation into this incident. He has a version that this is some kind of information on the theft of sugar property. And we want to hear, check and verify this version. If this does not work, and if it is the way it is now looks in the media, then we will put it on the ethics committee," Arakhamia told reporters on the sidelines of the Verkhovna Rada in Kyiv on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian media published photos of the screen of MP Medianyk's phone with correspondence, during which he and his interlocutor, signed as "Sasha Yarovy," discussed cooperation with the prosecutor's office.