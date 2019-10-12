Israeli ambassador thanks Ukrainian authorities for prompt reaction to acts of anti-Semitic nature in Uman

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Joel Lion in his Twitter welcomed the prompt reaction of Ukrainian authorities to the act of anti-Semitic nature in Uman (Cherkasy region).

Earlier on Friday he said that In Uman, not far away from Rabbi Nachman's grave antisemites painted a graffiti of the biggest murderer of Jews in History – Adolf Hitler. The ambassador posted a photo of the graffiti in his Twitter microblog.

The Israeli diplomat recalled that "NeverAgain begins by fighting any kind of antisemitism."

"Ukraine should strongly condemn and bring the perpetrators to justice," he said.

Later he posted a photo where it is seen that the graffiti was removed.