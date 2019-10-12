Facts

13:09 12.10.2019

Israeli ambassador thanks Ukrainian authorities for prompt reaction to acts of anti-Semitic nature in Uman

1 min read
Israeli ambassador thanks Ukrainian authorities for prompt reaction to acts of anti-Semitic nature in Uman

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Joel Lion in his Twitter welcomed the prompt reaction of Ukrainian authorities to the act of anti-Semitic nature in Uman (Cherkasy region).

Earlier on Friday he said that In Uman, not far away from Rabbi Nachman's grave antisemites painted a graffiti of the biggest murderer of Jews in History – Adolf Hitler. The ambassador posted a photo of the graffiti in his Twitter microblog.

The Israeli diplomat recalled that "NeverAgain begins by fighting any kind of antisemitism."

"Ukraine should strongly condemn and bring the perpetrators to justice," he said.

Later he posted a photo where it is seen that the graffiti was removed.

Tags: #israeli #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:14 12.10.2019
Prisoner exchange with Russia reaches decisive stage – Ukrainian foreign minister

Prisoner exchange with Russia reaches decisive stage – Ukrainian foreign minister

16:55 11.10.2019
Moscow has no official info about Zelensky's idea of peacekeepers along Ukraine-Russia border – Peskov

Moscow has no official info about Zelensky's idea of peacekeepers along Ukraine-Russia border – Peskov

10:30 10.10.2019
Mogherini: EU invests in Ukraine more than any other partner has done

Mogherini: EU invests in Ukraine more than any other partner has done

10:13 10.10.2019
Mogherini: EU attention to Ukraine not weakening, because problems not disappeared

Mogherini: EU attention to Ukraine not weakening, because problems not disappeared

11:38 09.10.2019
EU assistance to Ukraine many times more than American – Brok

EU assistance to Ukraine many times more than American – Brok

18:03 08.10.2019
Ukraine, EU ready to revise Association Agreement in part of trading this autumn

Ukraine, EU ready to revise Association Agreement in part of trading this autumn

16:44 08.10.2019
Ukrainian PM announces increased defense costs in 2020

Ukrainian PM announces increased defense costs in 2020

14:29 08.10.2019
Ukrainian ombudsman asks Russian counterpart to help determine whereabouts of 2 Ukrainians convicted in Crimea

Ukrainian ombudsman asks Russian counterpart to help determine whereabouts of 2 Ukrainians convicted in Crimea

11:55 07.10.2019
Ukraine, World Intellectual Property Organization sign Cooperation Program for 2020-2021

Ukraine, World Intellectual Property Organization sign Cooperation Program for 2020-2021

12:05 05.10.2019
Ukraine, Belarus sign documents on regional cooperation, interaction in science and education

Ukraine, Belarus sign documents on regional cooperation, interaction in science and education

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Prisoner exchange with Russia reaches decisive stage – Ukrainian foreign minister

Zelensky says no to surrender of Ukraine's national interests in Donbas

Kyiv must display political will to disengage forces in Donbas, settle situation there - Putin

Date of Normandy Four summit to be announced next week

Zelensky has Plan B for Donbas conflict settlement

LATEST

Russia-led occupation forces violate ceasefire six times in Donbas

U.S. prosecutors investigating Giuliani's activities in Ukraine

G7 ambassadors in Ukraine express support to first wave of economic reforms at meeting with presidential office's team

Zelensky says no to surrender of Ukraine's national interests in Donbas

Kyiv must display political will to disengage forces in Donbas, settle situation there - Putin

Poroshenko to take part in NATO PA events in London on Oct 12-14

Lukashenko says important to prevent newly-elected Ukrainian authorities from being toppled

Ukrainian soldier killed amid 25 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Zelensky: My ideology is to end war, boost economy, avoiding topics splitting society

Zelensky doesn't see corruption component, law violations in his conversation with Trump

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD