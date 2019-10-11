Zelensky says no to surrender of Ukraine's national interests in Donbas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky emphasizes that there will be no surrender of the country's national interests in resolving the conflict in Donbas.

"Believe me, I already have an allergy to the word 'surrender,' and I want to once again assure everyone that there will be no surrender of Ukraine's national interests. This is not about me and this is not about Ukraine," he said at an event in Odesa on Friday on the occasion of the upcoming Defender of Ukraine Day on October 14.