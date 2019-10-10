Zelensky ready to look for new ways to settle situation in Donbas if proposed peace conditions are unacceptable

Ukrainain President Volodymyr Zelensky said that, if the peace conditions in Donbas are unacceptable to Ukraine, he will say so in the "Normandy Format" and the search for other ways of resolving this issue will begin.

"If we generally cannot find dialogue, [...] if we can't in the 'Normandy format,' if I feel that there will be no dialogue - there will be nothing to do. I will say it openly in the 'Normandy Format,'" the president told reporters at a press marathon in Kyiv on Thursday.

"If I feel that we are really ready to do something to stop the war, we will do that and we will talk about the troop withdrawal format and will follow this scenario," Zelensky said.

Otherwise, if Ukraine "cannot control elections, the border," "other solutions on Donbas will be sought," he said.

"If I feel [that there are conditions for peace in Donbas unacceptable to Ukraine] [...] I will return to you and we will never follow this plan, at least in the near future, under this administration," Zelensky said.