Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

Deficit for arms purchases from USA under PURL cut to $100 mln in 2025, $15 bln needed for 2026 – Zelenskyy

KYIV. Dec 8 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The deficit for arms purchases from the United States under the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program in 2025 has been reduced to $100 million thanks to the contribution of the Netherlands, $15 billion is needed for 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Today, by the way, I want to thank Mark Rutte for reminding all leaders that let's find additional money, because we need 15 billion per year, the PURL program – he said so. This year we still lack about 800 million, and 1.5 billion was not enough, but today the Netherlands – we are grateful for the positive decision on the program, they allocated 700 million," Zelenskyy said, answering journalists' questions on WhatsApp on Monday.