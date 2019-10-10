Facts

14:40 10.10.2019

Zelensky pledges not to interfere in U.S. domestic policy, counts on Trump's support

2 min read
Zelensky pledges not to interfere in U.S. domestic policy, counts on Trump's support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he has no intention of interfering in U.S. internal affairs and elections in any way.

"I do not want to interfere in any way in the elections held by this independent nation, the United States, and I will not be doing it ... Elect your own president and do not interfere in future elections of an independent Ukraine," Zelensky said during a press marathon in Kyiv on Thursday.

"With due respect for the United States and America's policy, we are not serving the latter's purpose, as we are an independent country. However, we do not want to lose our relations, we wish to strengthen them instead," Zelensky said.

Ukraine does not take sides in the U.S. domestic dispute, he said.

"We have no right to interfere in any elections in any country. We cannot back any candidates, I mean U.S. politicians," he said.

It is a big mistake for the United States and bilateral relations to involve the Ukrainian president in these processes, Zelensky said.

Zelensky denied being acquainted and meeting with Ukrainian American businessman Sam Kislin.

"I could not tell who it was even from the photo," he said.

Journalists asked whether Ukraine could count on U.S. President Donald Trump under the current circumstances.

"We count on support of the United States above all, including support of U.S. President Donald Trump. I'd rather not comment on what is going on in their domestic policy. It's their domestic policy, and I do not see any change in their attitude towards us in international relations," Zelensky said.

The problem of blocked deliveries of U.S. weapons to Ukraine has been solved, Zelensky said.

"This has nothing to do with Burisma [company]," he said.

"I do not anticipate any change [in Ukraine-U.S. relations] but if it happens, we will learn about that from Twitter," Zelensky said jokingly.

Tags: #usa #zelensky #trump
17:43 10.10.2019
Zelensky: Hard to defend Ukraine in PrivatBank case without rebooting of courts

17:21 10.10.2019
Zelensky: Ukraine didn't receive offers to recognize Crimea as Russian in exchange for return of occupied Donbas

17:17 10.10.2019
Zelensky intends to discuss review of rules for implementation of Minsk Agreements at Normandy summit

16:27 10.10.2019
Ukraine not negotiating with Russia on water supply to Crimea – Zelensky

16:26 10.10.2019
Normandy format won't happen without disengagement in Donbas - Zelensky

15:59 10.10.2019
Zelensky denies influence of any oligarch in Servant of the People faction, but complains of external pressure on inexperienced MPs

15:44 10.10.2019
Zelensky ready to look for new ways to settle situation in Donbas if proposed peace conditions are unacceptable

15:35 10.10.2019
Zelensky in favor of delaying admission for foreigners to land purchase since start of market launch

15:24 10.10.2019
Ukraine needs to investigate possible intervention in 2016 election of U.S. president – Zelensky

14:47 10.10.2019
Zelensky gives ministers trial period until end of this year

Interfax-Ukraine
