Zelensky ready for direct talks with Putin on captives' return

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is ready for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the return of captured and incarcerated Ukrainian citizens.

"If the Normandy format is delayed due to the absence of disengagement in Zolote, and if the attacks continue, we will find another way to get our people back," Zelensky said during a press marathon in Kyiv on Thursday.

Direct talks with Putin are an option, Zelensky said.

"I am ready for direct talks on the return of our people," he added.

"Truth be told, the Russian side keeps saying that we won't get to this stage [the return of captives] without the Normandy format. Therefore, I am pushing for the Normandy format [meeting]," Zelensky said.