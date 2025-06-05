Putin is a terrorist imitating a 'peacemaker' – Yermak

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, reacted to the nightly Russian shelling, saying that Vladimir Putin is a terrorist who is trying to pose as a "peacemaker."

"This is how Russian terrorists attacked civilian houses in Kharkiv. They also killed people in Pryluky. Putin is a terrorist who is trying to pose as a "peacemaker" and makes hoax calls. What about the ceasefire?" Yermak wrote in a Telegram channel on Thursday.

He attached a video to the message showing Russian strikes on Ukrainian civilian homes.