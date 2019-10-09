Facts

16:20 09.10.2019

Juncker's advisor on Ukraine wants to help new Ukrainian govt avoid mistakes in relations with EU

2 min read
 German politician Elmar Brok, who was appointed special advisor to the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Ukraine relations in early September, sees his task in helping the new Ukrainian leadership to prevent mistakes that could subsequently create problems for Ukraine's integration process towards the European Union.

"My task is to help avoid problems in the legislation towards European Union in public administration, judicial reform, decentralization which might make it difficult for the government to strengthen the European links," Brok said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Also, the special advisor to the president of the European Commission added that he sees his task in helping the new leadership of Ukraine "where there are many people without experience, and some people with a lot of experience which might create conflict in the government," to avoid the problems in the legislation towards the European Union.

Brok positively assessed President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his motivation, noting that "we have to see his certain mistakes which might create problems in further integration process towards the European Union."

"For us it's very important that we have independence of judicial system from the government. And here should not happen mistakes by coincidence," the German politician stressed.

Also, the special advisor to the president of the European Commission said that he intends to visit Ukraine "in the coming weeks."

Tags: #eu #brok
