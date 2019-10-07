Facts

18:03 07.10.2019

Zelensky charges govt with repairing roads between Starobilsk and Schastia, between Severodonetsk and Novoaidar

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky with his decree has charged the Cabinet of Ministers with immediate repairing of the H-21 public roads of nationwide scale in Luhansk region (Starobilsk-Schastia) and T1306 (Severodonetsk-Novoaidar).

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine was charged with taking prompt measures to improve the conditions of travel and traffic safety by performing repair work on public roads of national importance H-21 Starobilsk-Luhansk-Khrustalny-Makiyivka-Donetsk (on the part of Starobilsk-Schastia) and T1306 (on the part of Severodonetsk – Novoaidar)," reads a president's decree No. 738/2019 posted on the website on Monday.

This decree was issued by Zelensky "for setting the conditions for citizens and vehicles to cross via the Siversky Donets River in the settlement of Stanytsia-Luhanska of the Luhansk region, ensuring the restoration of the destroyed bridge crossing, as well as the proper arrangement of the entry/exit the same-name checkpoint and other entry/exit checkpoints."

Tags: #zelensky #donbas #roads
Interfax-Ukraine
