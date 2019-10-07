Facts

Ukraine, World Intellectual Property Organization sign Cooperation Program for 2020-2021

Ukraine, World Intellectual Property Organization sign Cooperation Program for 2020-2021

Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka and Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Francis Gurry discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of intellectual property and signed a Cooperation Program for 2020-2021.

According to a message on the ministry's website, the parties also signed a memorandum of cooperation, which, in particular, provides for the establishment of a National Intellectual Property Center in Ukraine.

"We plan to create a National Center for Intellectual Property according to the methodology of the World Intellectual Property Organization, as well as to develop a network of Technology and Innovation Support Centers. In the future, Ukraine will join the WIPO-administered Marrakesh Treaty to Facilitate Access to Published Works," the ministry quoted Taras Kachka as saying.

