Facts

16:07 28.09.2019

Spouses Poroshenko visit Gontareva in London

1 min read
Spouses Poroshenko visit Gontareva in London

 Fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and his spouse Maryna have visited ex-governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Valeria Gontareva.

"Me and Maryna visited Valeria to convey her words of support from many Ukrainians," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

He presented Gontareva with a T-shirt with her comical portrait.

Poroshenko called ex-NBU governor a strong manager and a strong personality.

"When it was necessary to endanger itself in order to protect the funds of dozens of millions of PrivatBank's depositors, she did not break. When it was necessary to take responsibility for complex decisions to save the entire banking system of the country from collapse, she did not break. She will not break now, when opponents pursuing her, do not shy of using gangster methods," he wrote.

As reported, Gontareva, is now undergoing treatment at a hospital in London after a car hit her.

The car of Gontareva's daughter-in-law on the night of September 5 was doused with petrol and burned in front of her house in the center of Kyiv.

Later on, her house near Kyiv in the village of Horenychi was burned down on Tuesday night as a result of an arson.

Tags: #poroshenko #gontareva
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:59 27.09.2019
Poroshenko fails to come for questioning to SBI on possible offenses case during crossing of Kerch Strait by ships because he is abroad

Poroshenko fails to come for questioning to SBI on possible offenses case during crossing of Kerch Strait by ships because he is abroad

17:48 19.09.2019
EBRD monitoring situation with PrivatBank and Gontareva – vice president

EBRD monitoring situation with PrivatBank and Gontareva – vice president

14:28 19.09.2019
Persons interested in PrivatBank case involved in Gontareva's house arson – Poroshenko

Persons interested in PrivatBank case involved in Gontareva's house arson – Poroshenko

17:49 17.09.2019
Situation around PrivatBank, ex-NBU governor Gontareva is wrong message to business, investors – business associations

Situation around PrivatBank, ex-NBU governor Gontareva is wrong message to business, investors – business associations

16:50 17.09.2019
Zelensky instructs SBU head to investigate arson of Gontareva's house – SBU

Zelensky instructs SBU head to investigate arson of Gontareva's house – SBU

10:25 17.09.2019
Speedy investigation into arson at Gontareva's house should be priority for law enforcers – President's Office

Speedy investigation into arson at Gontareva's house should be priority for law enforcers – President's Office

10:04 17.09.2019
Former head of NBU Gontareva says her house near Kyiv burned down

Former head of NBU Gontareva says her house near Kyiv burned down

15:59 13.09.2019
SBI conducting raids in Poroshenko's bank as part of probe into deal on Kyiv shipbuilding plant

SBI conducting raids in Poroshenko's bank as part of probe into deal on Kyiv shipbuilding plant

14:20 12.09.2019
Law enforcers raiding ex-NBU governor's place of registration of residence in Kyiv

Law enforcers raiding ex-NBU governor's place of registration of residence in Kyiv

15:13 10.09.2019
Poroshenko summoned for questioning in 2 cases on Tuesday

Poroshenko summoned for questioning in 2 cases on Tuesday

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine permits Poland to carry out search and exhumation works

One Ukrainian soldier killed amid 30 shelling attacks in Donbas since early Sept 27 – JFO HQ

U.S. envoy for Ukraine Volker tenders resignation

Ex-MP Zhevaho in absentia notified of suspicion of siphoning UAH 2.5 bln from Bank Finance and Credit – SBI

Change in Burisma Limited board in May 2014 not subject of NABU probe

LATEST

Chornobyl exclusion zone opens water routes for tourists

Rapid Trident 2019 international exercises in Lviv region come to an end

Ukraine permits Poland to carry out search and exhumation works

House of Crimean Tatar Ametov searched, police open criminal case

Trump wonders who stands behind whistleblower who disclosed readout of phone call

One Ukrainian soldier killed amid 30 shelling attacks in Donbas since early Sept 27 – JFO HQ

Volker is first not political but real loss, says ex-foreign minister Klimkin

U.S. envoy for Ukraine Volker tenders resignation

VP of EP delegation in Ukraine-EU Association Committee: It is dangerous for Ukraine when lawmakers vote like puppets

The Ministry of Infrastructure plans to reduce road deaths by 30% in 2020 - Iurii Lavreniuk

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD