Spouses Poroshenko visit Gontareva in London

Fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and his spouse Maryna have visited ex-governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Valeria Gontareva.

"Me and Maryna visited Valeria to convey her words of support from many Ukrainians," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

He presented Gontareva with a T-shirt with her comical portrait.

Poroshenko called ex-NBU governor a strong manager and a strong personality.

"When it was necessary to endanger itself in order to protect the funds of dozens of millions of PrivatBank's depositors, she did not break. When it was necessary to take responsibility for complex decisions to save the entire banking system of the country from collapse, she did not break. She will not break now, when opponents pursuing her, do not shy of using gangster methods," he wrote.

As reported, Gontareva, is now undergoing treatment at a hospital in London after a car hit her.

The car of Gontareva's daughter-in-law on the night of September 5 was doused with petrol and burned in front of her house in the center of Kyiv.

Later on, her house near Kyiv in the village of Horenychi was burned down on Tuesday night as a result of an arson.