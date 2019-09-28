Facts

Ukraine permits Poland to carry out search and exhumation works

Ukraine has permitted Poland to carry out search and exhumation works on its territory, the Polish Radio broadcaster reported, quoting Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Vasyl Bodnar and Poland's Ambassador to Ukraine, Bartosz Cichocki.

Cichocki, for his part, confirmed that Ukraine handled an official permission to resume the exhumation works to the Polish party.

According to Ukraine's terms, exhumation will be carried out by the Ukrainian researchers together with the Polish experts after certain formalities maintained.

Poland officially requested that Ukraine lift the ban on exhumation last week, which was granted this week, according to Bodnar.

Interfax-Ukraine has no confirmation of this information so far.

On August 31, Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that head of the Ukrainian state Volodymyr Zelensky promised to settle the issue of annulling a moratorium on exhumation.

