15:08 28.09.2019

House of Crimean Tatar Ametov searched, police open criminal case

 The Main Directorate of the National Police in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea registered a criminal proceeding following the illegal searches in the household of the Crimean Tatar activist, Chairman of Sudak Regional Mejlis Ilver Ametov in occupied Crimea.

According the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea reported on its Telegram channel on September 27, the actions of the illegal "law enforcement agencies" of the peninsula are qualified under Part 2 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the inviolability of housing).

