14:43 25.09.2019

Zelensky-Putin talks so far possible in Normandy format only

Zelensky-Putin talks so far possible in Normandy format only

Talks between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin, are so far possible only in the Normandy format, Ukrainian presidential chief of staff Andriy Bohdan said.

A correspondent of the Russian television channel Rossiya 1 (VGTRK) asked Bohdan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session whether Putin-Zelensky talks were possible. "I think they will definitely take place. The only question is who else will be taking part in these talks," he said.

"The Normandy format, of course," Bohdan said in response to a follow-up question of whether he meant talks in the Normandy format.

The correspondent asked whether the Normandy Four (Germany, Russia, Ukraine, and France) might hold a summit in October. "We very much hope so," Bohdan said.

"We think that everything can be sorted out [in the Normandy format] but that largely depends on the desire of the Russian administration," he said.

As to whether a thaw had begun in Russia-Ukraine relations, Bohdan said, "This question could be answered in different ways but I can see that dialogue has been established, and this dialogue is the first step."

Tags: #zelensky #normandy_format #russia #putin #bohdan
Interfax-Ukraine
