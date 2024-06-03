Facts

19:15 03.06.2024

Four foreigners, who attacked Ukrainian volunteers, detained in Prague

1 min read
Four foreigners, who attacked Ukrainian volunteers, detained in Prague

Law enforcement officers at Vaclav Havel airport detained foreigners suspected of attacking volunteers who were raising funds to help Ukraine on Old Town Square in Prague on Saturday, the press service of the Czech police reports.

"Police officers detained four foreigners at Prague airport in connection with Saturday's incident on the Old Town Square. Criminal investigators have opened a criminal case on suspicion of committing several criminal offenses. Based on the newly discovered facts, the case is likely to be reclassified," reads a message posted on the social network X on Monday.

Radio Prague International reports that on Saturday, June 1, a fight between two groups of foreigners took place on the Old Town Square in Prague. It is indicated that a group of Russian-speaking people attacked a group of volunteers who were raising funds to help Ukraine.

Tags: #czech #police #foreigners

