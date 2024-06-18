Police launch investigation into murder attempt on Kazakh citizen in Kyiv

Kyiv police opened a pre-trial investigation into a murder attempt on a 56-year-old journalist, who is a Kazakh citizen, the press service of Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has said.

"Reportedly, an unidentified person with a handgun approached the car where the victim and his wife were, fired a shot at the man and escaped. The attempt was committed in the capital's Shevchenkivsky district in the neighborhood of the house of residence of the couple. The injured man and his wife, who is also a journalist, have been living in Ukraine since 2014 with refugee status. The man is currently hospitalized in serious condition," it said.

Law enforcers are taking measures to identify the attacker.