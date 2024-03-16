Facts

15:13 16.03.2024

Some 190 people, incl. 26 children, evacuated from Velyka Pysarivka community in Sumy region – Interior Ministry

The police evacuated 190 people, including 26 children, from the Velyka Pysarivka community, which is located on the border of Sumy region and Russia, over the past three days, the Interior Ministry of Ukraine has said.

"The Juvenile Police along with the community police officer helped to transport children from remote villages to the evacuation bus. In safer places, the police met the families to help them with accommodation and providing them with necessary things," it said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

The people were evacuated because of a threat to their lives due to constant shelling by the Russian occupation forces.

 

