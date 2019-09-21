U.S. colleagues to help Ukrainian border guards test new border protection model

Representatives of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency will help Ukrainian border guards in testing a new model of border protection at one of the sections, said head of the State Border Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deineko.

Deineko with a delegation of officers of the State Border Service of Ukraine are on a working visit to the United States, the press service of the State Border Service of Ukraine said.

Deineko emphasized that the knowledge gained during the working visit will be actively introduced in the State Border Service. "In particular, we will continue testing a new model of border protection at one of the sections, and representatives of the U.S. Border and Customs Protection agency will help us in this," he said.

The Ukrainian delegation studied the features of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency. "This is an invaluable experience, because in fact they are located on one of the difficult sections - the border with Mexico," said Deineko.