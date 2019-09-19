Facts

12:03 19.09.2019

Zelensky appoints Stadnik head of Mykolaiv regional administration – decree

1 min read
Zelensky appoints Stadnik head of Mykolaiv regional administration – decree

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed tax man Oleksandr Stadnik Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Administration.

"To appoint Oleksandr Stadnik head of the Mykolaiv Regional Administration," the president said in decree No. 707/2019 dated September 18.

According to the website of the State Fiscal Service (SFS) of Ukraine, Stadnik, born in 1977, graduated from Kyiv National University of Internal Affairs in 2006, majoring in law, qualification is lawyer. He is inspector of tax and customs affairs of the first rank.

Since 2011, he has been working in tax authorities. In particular, since October 2015, he acted as the head of the State Tax Inspectorate in Dniprovsky district of the Main Directorate of the SFS in Kyiv.

According to the declaration of Stadnik, he owns a land plot (1,200 square meters) in the Brovary district and an apartment of 52.2 square meters in Smoline, Kirovohrad region. He lives in a house (125 square meters) in Kyiv. He owns Porshe Cayenne made in 2012.

Tags: #mykolaiv_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:40 17.07.2019
Zelensky makes acting Mykolaiv governor resign – media

Zelensky makes acting Mykolaiv governor resign – media

17:48 30.08.2018
Poroshenko replaces SBU chief in Mykolaiv region

Poroshenko replaces SBU chief in Mykolaiv region

13:17 20.07.2018
All victims of road accident in Mykolaiv region are Belarus citizens

All victims of road accident in Mykolaiv region are Belarus citizens

15:10 27.10.2015
ASF registered at household in Mykolaiv region

ASF registered at household in Mykolaiv region

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Man threatening to blow up Kyiv bridge not to be accused of preparing act of terrorism – police

Ukraine's setting of conditions for use of 'Steinmeier Formula' contradicts agreements – Peskov

Zelensky replaces head of Vinnytsia regional administration appointing Skalsky to post

Sentsov testifies for Hague Tribunal in case on abduction, torture by Russia's FSB

Kyiv Mayor addresses Rada regarding dissolution of Kyiv City Council, scheduling early election in Kyiv

LATEST

Rada explains essence of Zelensky formula as Ukraine's negotiating stance

Man threatening to blow up Kyiv bridge not to be accused of preparing act of terrorism – police

Ukraine's HACC allows suspect in 'Rotterdam +' case on wanted list to be detained

Persons interested in PrivatBank case involved in Gontareva's house arson – Poroshenko

Ukraine's setting of conditions for use of 'Steinmeier Formula' contradicts agreements – Peskov

Facebook deletes 400 Ukrainian pages, groups, accounts linked to PR agency Pragmatico for manipulating public opinion

Zelensky replaces head of Vinnytsia regional administration appointing Skalsky to post

Sentsov testifies for Hague Tribunal in case on abduction, torture by Russia's FSB

Kyiv Mayor addresses Rada regarding dissolution of Kyiv City Council, scheduling early election in Kyiv

Russia unlawfully uses 503 Ukrainian frequency assignments – National TV Council

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD