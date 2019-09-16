Facts

14:18 16.09.2019

Zelensky hopes issue of Ukraine regaining control over the border to be raised during Slovak chairmanship in OSCE

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky hopes that during the Slovak presidency of the OSCE, progress will be made on the issue of a ceasefire in Donbas, the withdrawal of troops in the area of Stanytsia Luhanska and the withdrawal of Russian troops from the occupied territories.

"We pin great hopes on the Slovak chairmanship of the OSCE, on its further steps for significant progress on this issue that is important for our country: a complete and permanent ceasefire, a final withdrawal of forces in the area of Stanytsia Luhanska, which should be duly verified by the OSCE. All this will be the first significant steps towards peace," he said at a joint briefing with Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová in Kyiv on Monday.

Zelensky also expects that Slovakia will continue to raise questions in the OSCE about "the complete withdrawal of the occupying forces from Ukraine and the return of the temporarily occupied territories under our Ukrainian control."

"Ending the war and freeing all the Ukrainian territories is my main mission as president of Ukraine. And we are very much counting on your support and the diplomatic and sanctions pressure from all our partners, including Slovakia," Zelensky said.

This is necessary not only for Ukraine but also for the whole of Europe "which will always feel in danger as long as Russia disregards international law," he said.

Tags: #slovakia #osce #zelensky
