Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants disengagement of troops on the entire length of the disengagement line in Donbas, not just parts of it, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said.

"Currently the president has asked, proposed the idea of disengaging troops on the entire disengagement line," Prystaiko said at a briefing during the 16th annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy in Kyiv on Saturday.