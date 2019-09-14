Eight Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 22 attacks in Donbas

Occupation forces have violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas 22 times, eight Ukrainian soldiers were injured, the press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On September 13, the armed groups of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire 22 times... Over the past day, eight Ukrainian soldiers were injured of varying severity during the performance of combat missions," the JFO headquarters said on its Facebook page on Saturday morning.

The enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops from the caliber of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements, namely120 mm and 82 mm mortars.

"From the beginning of this day, the armed groups of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries once violated the ceasefire in the area of responsibility of the Sever tactical group," the headquarters said.

The enemy fired at the positions of the Joint Forces near Novoluhanske using a 120 mm mortar.