Ukraine agrees on development of military cooperation with Finland – Zelensky

KYIV. Sept 12 (Interfax-Ukraine) – President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Finland Sauli Väinämö Niinistö agreed on cooperation between the defense departments of the states.

"We've agreed to build up military cooperation with Finland and develop dialogue between our defense departments," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö in Kyiv on Thursday.