11:16 06.09.2019

If $250 mln in U.S. funding for Ukraine's security not allocated by FY 2019 end, it will be in 2020 – U.S. Senator

 If the allocation of $250 million of financial assistance to Ukraine for the security sector by the United States does not happen due to the end of the fiscal year, it will happen in 2020, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson has said.

Johnson said he and his colleague U.S. Senator Chris Murphy would make an appropriate decision to provide assistance in fiscal year 2020, if the funds are not allocated in 2019. Johnson made the comment after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

Johnson pointed out that the provision of military assistance to Ukraine was repeatedly unanimously accepted by the U.S. Congress.

The U.S. lawmaker said support for the Ukrainian people from the United States remains strong.

