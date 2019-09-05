Ex-NBU governor Gontareva reports about attack on family of her son in Kyiv

A car of Valeria Gontareva, the daughter-in-law of the former governor of the National Bank Valeriya Gontareva, was doused in petrol and burned in front of her house in the center of Kyiv on Thursday night, a banker who is now in a hospital in London said after a running-down accident.

"While I am in a hospital in London with severe injuries, an attack occurred on my family today... As you know, an accident at a pedestrian crossing in London, and after a few days my children's car burned in Kyiv. These are all links of the same chain," she said in a letter received by Interfax-Ukraine.

Gontareva believes that her opponents switched from verbal threats to real actions.

"Unfortunately, not only political terror was launched at me, but, as we see, also physical destruction," the former governor of the National Bank said.

She reiterated that the cases against her were fabricated, and expressed hope that the law enforcement authorities would have enough professionalism to solve this crime in the center of Kyiv.

On Thursday morning, the press service of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv reported on Facebook that the Audi A7 car was burning in the courtyard of a five-story residential building located at 69, Volodymyrska Street. The call arrived at 00:15. Firefighters liquidated the fire at 00:31.

The media reported that the car of the son of Gontareva was burned near the house at 69, Volodymyrska Street.

The Kyiv-based Novoye Vremia (New Time) Business ezine reported with reference to Gontareva that the burned car is registered to the wife of her eldest son.