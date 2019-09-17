Facts

16:50 17.09.2019

Zelensky instructs SBU head to investigate arson of Gontareva's house – SBU

1 min read
Zelensky instructs SBU head to investigate arson of Gontareva's house – SBU

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Ivan Bakanov to join the investigation into the arson of the house of former head of the National Bank of the country, Valeria Gontareva, the press service of the SBU said.

"The Security Service of Ukraine, within its competence, will provide comprehensive support in the investigation of the arson to colleagues from law enforcement agencies," Bakanov is quoted as saying by the press center on Facebook on Tuesday.

Tags: #zelensky #gontareva #sbu
