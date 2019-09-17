Economy

17:49 17.09.2019

Situation around PrivatBank, ex-NBU governor Gontareva is wrong message to business, investors – business associations

1 min read
Situation around PrivatBank, ex-NBU governor Gontareva is wrong message to business, investors – business associations

The European Business Association and the American Chamber of Commerce are alarmed with the recent events around PrivatBank and former governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Valeriya Gontareva and urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the government and law enforcement authorities to respond appropriately to such cases, the associations said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"Such situations are sending the wrong message to the business and investment communities and question the safety, justice and rule of law in Ukraine," they said.

"The business community urges the President, the Government and law enforcement authorities to respond appropriately to such cases, taking into account the principles of fairness, equality and protection of all citizens despite their positions and political views," they said.

According to representatives of the business associations, the nationalization of Privatbank in 2016 was an important step to ensure the financial and macroeconomic stability in Ukraine and resulted in the sustainability of the whole banking system.

"Ensuring macroeconomic stability, an independent National Bank and continued cooperation with the International Monetary Fund to ensure sustainable economic growth of Ukraine should also be a key priority for all branches of power," the business associations said.

Tags: #business #gontareva #privatbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:50 17.09.2019
Zelensky instructs SBU head to investigate arson of Gontareva's house – SBU

Zelensky instructs SBU head to investigate arson of Gontareva's house – SBU

13:07 17.09.2019
Ukraine's govt not in talks on compromise over PrivatBank – Prime Minister

Ukraine's govt not in talks on compromise over PrivatBank – Prime Minister

11:09 17.09.2019
Honcharuk announces possible compromise with Kolomoisky over PrivatBank – FT

Honcharuk announces possible compromise with Kolomoisky over PrivatBank – FT

10:25 17.09.2019
Speedy investigation into arson at Gontareva's house should be priority for law enforcers – President's Office

Speedy investigation into arson at Gontareva's house should be priority for law enforcers – President's Office

10:04 17.09.2019
Former head of NBU Gontareva says her house near Kyiv burned down

Former head of NBU Gontareva says her house near Kyiv burned down

17:21 13.09.2019
Kolomoisky sees good window of opportunity for amicable agreement on PrivatBank

Kolomoisky sees good window of opportunity for amicable agreement on PrivatBank

15:23 13.09.2019
Kolomoisky sees good window of opportunity for amicable agreement on PrivatBank

Kolomoisky sees good window of opportunity for amicable agreement on PrivatBank

15:05 13.09.2019
Hague arbitration refuses Russia's request to revise issue of jurisdiction on Crimean lawsuit of PrivatBank

Hague arbitration refuses Russia's request to revise issue of jurisdiction on Crimean lawsuit of PrivatBank

14:20 12.09.2019
Law enforcers raiding ex-NBU governor's place of registration of residence in Kyiv

Law enforcers raiding ex-NBU governor's place of registration of residence in Kyiv

12:07 06.09.2019
NBU regards pressure on Gontareva's family threat to top NBU officials

NBU regards pressure on Gontareva's family threat to top NBU officials

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Finance Ministry says UAH 5 bln to national budget 2020 for privatization realistic

Ukraine's govt not in talks on compromise over PrivatBank – Prime Minister

Honcharuk announces possible compromise with Kolomoisky over PrivatBank – FT

Court seizes central office of Prominvestbank

Supreme Court does not suspend sale of PIB

LATEST

Businessman Yaroslavsky claims interference of MPs in dispute about recovering $100 mln debt of AIS group

Kyivstar, Microsoft offer joint Azure Stack cloud solution to business clients

Finance Ministry says UAH 5 bln to national budget 2020 for privatization realistic

Court seizes central office of Prominvestbank

Ukrzaliznytsia pays $150 mln debt on eurobonds

Supreme Court does not suspend sale of PIB

NBU predicts signing of new Ukraine, IMF cooperation program in late 2019 – First deputy NBU governor

Ukraine, Slovakia to do everything for stable gas supplies to Europe – Zelensky

Only one out of eight NBU monetary committee members backs more aggressive cut of NBU's key policy rate

Ukraine, Slovakia's GTS ready to replace OPAL services for Gazprom – Naftogaz head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD