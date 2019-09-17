Situation around PrivatBank, ex-NBU governor Gontareva is wrong message to business, investors – business associations

The European Business Association and the American Chamber of Commerce are alarmed with the recent events around PrivatBank and former governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Valeriya Gontareva and urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the government and law enforcement authorities to respond appropriately to such cases, the associations said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"Such situations are sending the wrong message to the business and investment communities and question the safety, justice and rule of law in Ukraine," they said.

"The business community urges the President, the Government and law enforcement authorities to respond appropriately to such cases, taking into account the principles of fairness, equality and protection of all citizens despite their positions and political views," they said.

According to representatives of the business associations, the nationalization of Privatbank in 2016 was an important step to ensure the financial and macroeconomic stability in Ukraine and resulted in the sustainability of the whole banking system.

"Ensuring macroeconomic stability, an independent National Bank and continued cooperation with the International Monetary Fund to ensure sustainable economic growth of Ukraine should also be a key priority for all branches of power," the business associations said.