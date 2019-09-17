Facts

10:25 17.09.2019

Speedy investigation into arson at Gontareva's house should be priority for law enforcers – President's Office

Speedy investigation into arson at Gontareva's house should be priority for law enforcers – President's Office

A fire in the house of former governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Valeriya Gontareva is an insolent crime. Solving it should become a priority in the work of law enforcement agencies, the Office of the President has said.

"In Ukraine, everyone should feel protected regardless of past or current positions and political views. The right to security and the right to private property should be unshakable (in the latter case, only a court can decide). The head of state expects the relevant departments to disclose this provocation as soon as possible," the President's Office said on Telegram.

Tags: #presidents_office #gontareva
