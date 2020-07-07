Economy

17:10 07.07.2020

IMF must suspend payments to Ukraine until independent NBU governor appointed by govt – Gontareva

IMF must suspend payments to Ukraine until independent NBU governor appointed by govt – Gontareva

Former governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Valeriya Gontareva calls on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to suspend payments to Ukraine until the government appoints a new independent governor of the NBU.

"To defend the reforms we made, the IMF should announce that it is not making any further payments to Ukraine unless Zelensky appoints a governor who will safeguard reforms," she said in an interview with Central Banking.

She said the IMF should even consider demanding the repayment of its previous support for Ukraine.

