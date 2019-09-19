EBRD monitoring situation with PrivatBank and Gontareva – vice president

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is closely monitoring the situation with PrivatBank and the events associated with the former governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, Valeriya Gontareva, EBRD Vice President Alain Pilloux has said.

"We expect right things from Ukrainian authorities to track the funds that were stolen from the bank and, of course, we expect that this bank will not be returned to the former owners. This is exactly what I heard from President Zelensky at a meeting with him. I have no reason to doubt his readiness to do this. At the same time, we are vigilant. We judge by what happs ... We monitor the situation extremely carefully," he said during a meeting with reporters on Thursday.

According to the banker, during the meeting the president made it clear that he was aware that these events are a direct challenge to the Ukrainian authorities, the country's image and the image of himself.

"I am convinced that he understands this," the banker added.

At the same time, the EBRD Vice President noted that Zelensky's reaction to the events related to Valeriya Gontareva was belated, but the position he voiced this week was quite clear.