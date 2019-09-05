Facts

10:53 05.09.2019

U.S. senators Johnson, Murphy holding meetings in Kyiv – embassy

1 min read
U.S. senators Johnson, Murphy holding meetings in Kyiv – embassy

U.S. Senators Ron Johnson and Chris Murphy who arrived in Ukraine will hold meetings with representatives of Ukrainian authorities. They have met Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has reported.

"We are pleased to welcome Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut to Kyiv for meetings with Ukrainian officials on the strong #USUkrainePartnership!" the embassy said on its Twitter page in the morning on Thursday.

The embassy said that they began their visit by meeting with Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka "to hear his perspective on Ukraine's anti-corruption reforms."

The embassy posted a photo from the meeting of Johnson and Murphy with Riaboshapka. Former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Vitaliy Kasko (2014-2016) is also present on the photo.

Tags: #usa #meetings #embassy #senators
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:07 31.08.2019
Kyiv, Warsaw favor Poland-U.S.-Ukraine energy cooperation - Zelensky

Kyiv, Warsaw favor Poland-U.S.-Ukraine energy cooperation - Zelensky

17:46 28.08.2019
Bolton warns Ukraine against 'diplomacy of creating debts' pursued by China

Bolton warns Ukraine against 'diplomacy of creating debts' pursued by China

12:47 24.08.2019
U.S. congratulates Ukraine on 28th anniversary of nation's independence

U.S. congratulates Ukraine on 28th anniversary of nation's independence

10:30 22.08.2019
Ukrainian Embassy in U.S. calling on G7 leaders to consolidate efforts to make Russia return to constructive behavior

Ukrainian Embassy in U.S. calling on G7 leaders to consolidate efforts to make Russia return to constructive behavior

12:05 15.08.2019
Taylor: Zelensky's proposal to expand Normandy Four interesting for U.S.

Taylor: Zelensky's proposal to expand Normandy Four interesting for U.S.

11:39 15.08.2019
Reports on denial of candidates for post of Ukrainian ambassador by U.S. untrue – FM

Reports on denial of candidates for post of Ukrainian ambassador by U.S. untrue – FM

13:18 12.08.2019
U.S., Germany, France to hold consultations on Normandy format – Volker

U.S., Germany, France to hold consultations on Normandy format – Volker

14:46 09.08.2019
Ukraine, U.S. agreeing on conditions of Javelin systems supplies – Taylor

Ukraine, U.S. agreeing on conditions of Javelin systems supplies – Taylor

09:57 08.08.2019
Rada committee calls on U.S., U.K. to sign defense agreements with Ukraine with regard to termination of INF Treaty

Rada committee calls on U.S., U.K. to sign defense agreements with Ukraine with regard to termination of INF Treaty

09:50 06.08.2019
Ukraine, U.S. sign memo of understanding on search for POW, MIA

Ukraine, U.S. sign memo of understanding on search for POW, MIA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ex-NBU governor Gontareva reports about attack on family of her son in Kyiv

Prisoner swap talks with Ukraine entering final stage – Putin

Appeal court releases 'DPR' fighter, suspect in MH17 case Tsemakh on personal recognizance

Court permits detention of ex-head of energy regulator Vovk in absentia

Zelensky promises to do best to allow HACC to focus on most headline-grabbing corruption cases

LATEST

ENEMO observers of Ukrainian election present proposals to improve Ukrainian electoral legislation

Ex-NBU governor Gontareva reports about attack on family of her son in Kyiv

HACC to receive over 3,000 cases, including 190 completed by NABU, SAPO – court head

Prisoner swap talks with Ukraine entering final stage – Putin

Appeal court releases 'DPR' fighter, suspect in MH17 case Tsemakh on personal recognizance

Anti-corruption bodies to transfer 208 criminal cases to HACC – NABU director

Court permits detention of ex-head of energy regulator Vovk in absentia

Zelensky promises to do best to allow HACC to focus on most headline-grabbing corruption cases

ICRC sends 9 trucks with humanitarian aid to Donbas occupied territory on Wednesday

Ukraine's foreign ministry expresses protest over statements of Hungarian diplomat

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD