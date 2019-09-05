U.S. senators Johnson, Murphy holding meetings in Kyiv – embassy

U.S. Senators Ron Johnson and Chris Murphy who arrived in Ukraine will hold meetings with representatives of Ukrainian authorities. They have met Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has reported.

"We are pleased to welcome Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut to Kyiv for meetings with Ukrainian officials on the strong #USUkrainePartnership!" the embassy said on its Twitter page in the morning on Thursday.

The embassy said that they began their visit by meeting with Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka "to hear his perspective on Ukraine's anti-corruption reforms."

The embassy posted a photo from the meeting of Johnson and Murphy with Riaboshapka. Former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Vitaliy Kasko (2014-2016) is also present on the photo.