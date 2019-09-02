Zelensky expects local elections on new territorial basis in 2019-2020

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expects local elections to be held on a new administrative-territorial basis in 2019-2020.

"Immediate completion of the decentralization process, including amendments to the Constitution, transfer of real power, resources and finances on the ground, certification of sectoral decentralization ... Define the final rules for the formation of the state administrative-territorial structure, strengthen the borders of each administrative-territorial unit, complete the unification of territorial communities, reform the local executive authorities, which, among other things, will control the legality of the decisions of the newly created local authorities. To hold local elections on a new administrative-territorial basis," Zelensky said at a meeting with representatives of the government, parliament and law enforcement in Kyiv on Monday.

At the same time, he outlined the date for the local elections - 2019-2020.

Zelensky also instructed to adopt a new regional development strategy for 2021-2027.