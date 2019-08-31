Zelensky meeting Duda in Poland

An official ceremony of the meeting of Presidents of Ukraine and Poland Volodymyr Zelensky and Andrzej Duda was held in Warsaw.

According to the press service of the head of the Ukrainian state, Zelensky and Duda began to communicate in tête-à-tête format in the presidential palace, and then negotiations are scheduled for delegations chaired by the presidents.

Based on the results of the meetings, a joint presidential press conference will be held for representatives of Ukrainian, Polish and foreign media.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is paying an official visit to Poland from August 31 to September 1.

The program of the visit provides for Zelensky's meetings with Andrzej Duda, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Moravecki, Senate Marshal Stanisław Karczewski and business representatives.

On September 1, the president of Ukraine will take part in memorial events in Warsaw on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II and will hold a series of meetings with foreign leaders who will take part in them.