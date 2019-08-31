Facts

11:07 31.08.2019

Ukraine's former economy minister Abromavicius appointed head of Ukroboronprom

1 min read
Ukraine's former economy minister Abromavicius appointed head of Ukroboronprom

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree appointing Aivaras Abromavicius director general of the Ukroboronprom state concern, according to a document posted on the presidential site.

"Aivaras Abromavicius is appointed general director of the state concern Ukroboronprom," according to decree No. 641/2019 published on the Ukrainian presidential website on Friday evening.

Before that, the Ukrainian president issued decree No. 640/2019 relieving Pavlo Bukin of his duties as head of Ukroboronprom.

Abromavicius was Ukraine's economy minister between December 2014 and April 2016.

Tags: #ukroboronprom #abromavicius
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:17 28.08.2019
New workshop closing full ammunition production cycle being created at Ukroboronprom's plant – Bukin

New workshop closing full ammunition production cycle being created at Ukroboronprom's plant – Bukin

16:14 27.08.2019
Ukroboronprom substitutes imported parts from Russia by 60% – Servant of the People

Ukroboronprom substitutes imported parts from Russia by 60% – Servant of the People

12:46 27.08.2019
Defense Ministry offers purchasing fine quality steel to unblock production of APCs for army

Defense Ministry offers purchasing fine quality steel to unblock production of APCs for army

12:36 20.08.2019
Ukrainian-Turkish enterprise develops next generation attack UAV Akinci

Ukrainian-Turkish enterprise develops next generation attack UAV Akinci

17:46 16.08.2019
Ukroboronprom to supply An-178 in tender of Peruvian ministry of interior for some $65 mln

Ukroboronprom to supply An-178 in tender of Peruvian ministry of interior for some $65 mln

16:10 09.08.2019
Ukroboronprom to upgrade Island patrol boats transferred to Ukraine by U.S.

Ukroboronprom to upgrade Island patrol boats transferred to Ukraine by U.S.

11:19 01.08.2019
Portnov says SBI probing theft at Ukroboronprom, siphoning of assets at Poroshenko's instructions

Portnov says SBI probing theft at Ukroboronprom, siphoning of assets at Poroshenko's instructions

15:42 26.07.2019
Ukroboronprom sends to Thailand first set of BTR-3KSh for licensed assembly in this country – Bukin

Ukroboronprom sends to Thailand first set of BTR-3KSh for licensed assembly in this country – Bukin

12:34 23.07.2019
Ukroboronprom announces tender for intl financial audit for UAH 32.5 mln

Ukroboronprom announces tender for intl financial audit for UAH 32.5 mln

15:22 20.07.2019
Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

Biletsky informs SBI about Ukroboronprom officials' writing off new tank engines, other spares

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky proposes transferring appointment, dismissal of National Guard commander to president

Zelensky: without implementation of Minsk agreements, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity anti-Russia sanctions can be only tightened

Duda: Zelensky says issue of lifting moratorium on exhumation will be settled

Duda: anti-Russia sanctions policy should continue

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire four times, one KIA in Donbas

LATEST

FM, presidential aide to represent Ukraine at meeting of advisors of leaders of Normandy Four countries

Kyiv, Warsaw favor Poland-U.S.-Ukraine energy cooperation - Zelensky

Zelensky proposes transferring appointment, dismissal of National Guard commander to president

Zelensky pays attention of Duda to transport licenses issue, relaxation of crossing border for goods, people

Duda: no one can be allowed to change borders of countries by force as it happened with Poland in 1939, with Ukraine in 2014

Zelensky notes broad potential for developing trade relations with Poland

Zelensky proposes to Duda to install reconciliation memorial on border between two countries

Zelensky: without implementation of Minsk agreements, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity anti-Russia sanctions can be only tightened

Duda: Zelensky says issue of lifting moratorium on exhumation will be settled

Duda: anti-Russia sanctions policy should continue

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD