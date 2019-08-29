Oleksiy Honcharuk becomes Ukraine's premier

he Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation has appointed Oleksiy Honcharuk prime minister of Ukraine.

Two hundred and ninety MPs voted for his candidacy, submitted by President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Thursday.

Oleksiy Honcharuk, born in 1984, has a PhD in law and he graduated from the National Academy of State Administration under the president of Ukraine. After that, he headed the legal department of the PRIOR-Invest company, was a court-appointed manager, founder and managing partner of the law firm Constructive Lawyers, headed the Association to Help Aggrieved Investors, First Ukrainian Industrial-Investment Company LLC, the Better Regulation Delivery Office (BRDO), and was chairman of the arbitration court of the Union of Ukraine's Investors.

In 2014, he joined the Power of People party. He worked as a non-staff adviser to Stepan Kubiv, the first deputy prime minister and economic development and trade minister.

In May 2019, he was appointed deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, which later became the Office of the President of Ukraine, where he is in charge of the economic development and reform bloc.