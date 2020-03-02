Honcharuk about personnel changes in Cabinet: It's early to talk whom we plan to replace

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk claims that the decision on personnel changes in the Cabinet of Ministers is a matter for the team, and it's too early to talk about whom he plans to replace.

"I have long stated that we are thinking about a serious strengthening of the government. This is a team decision, which is more dependent on the president, the position of colleagues in parliament. I wouldn't like to comment on the final decision now, since it is still on the table. Talking about whom we plan to replace ... is, in my opinion, a little early," Honcharuk said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.