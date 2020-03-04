Facts

11:21 04.03.2020

Ukrainian PM Honcharuk tenders resignation

1 min read
Ukrainian PM Honcharuk tenders resignation

Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has resignation to the parliament, the Servant of the People faction has agreed to replace him with his Deputy Denys Shmyhal.

"Honcharuk wrote the letter and passed it to the parliament, our faction has now voted to accept it. He is no longer prime minister," Oleksandr Dubinsky, a member of the Servant of the People faction, told journalists on Tuesday evening.

Another parliamentarian, Mykhailo Radutsky, confirmed this information, noting that Honcharuk's letter of resignation was written as far back as January.

