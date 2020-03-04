Post about Honcharuk's statement published on court's website to be removed as soon as technically possible – court head

A message on the website of the Kyiv District Administrative Court about the receipt of a statement from Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk will be deleted as soon as the website is reactivated.

At the moment, the website could not stand the load due to the large number of visitors, the court's chief judge Pavlo Vovk said on Facebook.

"In connection with the appearance on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine of the message that Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk did not submit such a statement, the news article will be removed from the court's website as soon as it becomes technically possible, before being clarified, in accordance with the provisions of the Administrative Code," Vovk said.

The court earlier said it had received a statement on securing the claim, specifying the applicant as Oleksiy Honcharuk, the defendant - Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov, and third party – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In it, the plaintiff asked the court to ban Razumkov from submitting to the parliament at a meeting on March 4, 2020 the question of Honcharuk's resignation or the dismissal of any member of the government.

The government's press service said this information is false.

The Verkhovna Rada will convene for an extraordinary plenary meeting at 16.00 on March 4 at Zelensky's request. According to the published agenda, the meeting will evaluate the activities of law enforcement agencies, as well as consider personnel shifts in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.