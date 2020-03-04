Facts

11:38 04.03.2020

Post about Honcharuk's statement published on court's website to be removed as soon as technically possible – court head

2 min read
Post about Honcharuk's statement published on court's website to be removed as soon as technically possible – court head

A message on the website of the Kyiv District Administrative Court about the receipt of a statement from Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk will be deleted as soon as the website is reactivated.

At the moment, the website could not stand the load due to the large number of visitors, the court's chief judge Pavlo Vovk said on Facebook.

"In connection with the appearance on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine of the message that Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk did not submit such a statement, the news article will be removed from the court's website as soon as it becomes technically possible, before being clarified, in accordance with the provisions of the Administrative Code," Vovk said.

The court earlier said it had received a statement on securing the claim, specifying the applicant as Oleksiy Honcharuk, the defendant - Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov, and third party – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In it, the plaintiff asked the court to ban Razumkov from submitting to the parliament at a meeting on March 4, 2020 the question of Honcharuk's resignation or the dismissal of any member of the government.

The government's press service said this information is false.

The Verkhovna Rada will convene for an extraordinary plenary meeting at 16.00 on March 4 at Zelensky's request. According to the published agenda, the meeting will evaluate the activities of law enforcement agencies, as well as consider personnel shifts in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Tags: #government #court #honcharuk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:21 04.03.2020
Ukrainian PM Honcharuk tenders resignation

Ukrainian PM Honcharuk tenders resignation

10:12 04.03.2020
Profile committee recommends Rada accept Honcharuk's resignation letter from prime minister post

Profile committee recommends Rada accept Honcharuk's resignation letter from prime minister post

18:50 03.03.2020
Court imposes ban on reshuffling Centrenergo's top managers

Court imposes ban on reshuffling Centrenergo's top managers

15:56 03.03.2020
Court in Greece releases Melnychuk from custody - Deputy Interior Minister Gerashchenko

Court in Greece releases Melnychuk from custody - Deputy Interior Minister Gerashchenko

15:01 02.03.2020
Balance of single treasury account expands by UAH 5.1 bln in Feb – treasury

Balance of single treasury account expands by UAH 5.1 bln in Feb – treasury

13:54 02.03.2020
Korniyenko: We must systematically, institutionally review what government is doing

Korniyenko: We must systematically, institutionally review what government is doing

12:05 02.03.2020
Honcharuk about personnel changes in Cabinet: It's early to talk whom we plan to replace

Honcharuk about personnel changes in Cabinet: It's early to talk whom we plan to replace

12:05 02.03.2020
Honcharuk denies tendering his resignation, awaiting consultations with president and parliament

Honcharuk denies tendering his resignation, awaiting consultations with president and parliament

11:55 02.03.2020
Ukrainian PM notes closer cooperation with NBU for macroeconomic stabilization, cheap mortgage, lending to business

Ukrainian PM notes closer cooperation with NBU for macroeconomic stabilization, cheap mortgage, lending to business

10:11 02.03.2020
PM Honcharuk's resignation letter not tabled to Parliament yet – Razumkov

PM Honcharuk's resignation letter not tabled to Parliament yet – Razumkov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada's committee recommends MPs to consider draft resolution on vote of no confidence in Riaboshapka

Freedom House ranks Ukraine as 'partly free' country in 2020

Six patients may be ill with COVID-19 - deputy minister

EU ambassadors extend sanctions for Yanukovych, his cronies

NABU launches case on possible corruption by Nefyodov

LATEST

Rada's committee recommends MPs to consider draft resolution on vote of no confidence in Riaboshapka

Freedom House ranks Ukraine as 'partly free' country in 2020

Six patients may be ill with COVID-19 - deputy minister

Lawyer of murder suspect involved in Sheremet case being searched – Masi Nayyem

Crimean Mustafayev illegally detained in Russian pretrial detention facility complains of forced hunger – Denisova

EU ambassadors extend sanctions for Yanukovych, his cronies

NABU launches case on possible corruption by Nefyodov

One Ukrainian soldier killed, 5 injured in Donbas - JFO staff

Health of Chernivtsi resident infected with coronavirus improving– doctor

G7 ambassadors support prosecutor's office reform – PGO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD