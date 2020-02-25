Facts

11:01 25.02.2020

Govt to hold international audit at Pension Fund in 2020

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will hold an international audit at the Pension Fund in 2020, Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.

"We are planning to hire a professional auditor for holding an international audit at the Pension Fund in order to check what is going on there in terms of expenses. We will look very attentively how these funds are administered so as to find an answer to the question how we could save them through cutting administration costs […] the so-called fraud," Honcharuk said during a conference organized by the Reanimation Package of Reforms on Tuesday.

He also noted that a full reform of the system will take several years.

"The issue of the pension reform is tightly connected with the way of development of the tax system. We have created a working group which will put forward proposals regarding the reform of the tax system in Ukraine," he said.

Tags: #audit #honcharuk #pension_fund
