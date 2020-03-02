Ukrainian PM notes closer cooperation with NBU for macroeconomic stabilization, cheap mortgage, lending to business

The Ukrainian government and the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) at a meeting on Monday discussed macroeconomic stabilization in the country, the issues of cheapening mortgage loans and loans for business, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on his Telegram channel.

"A further reduction in the refinancing rate from 11% to 7% in 2020 means cheap loans. Thus, a mortgage will be much cheaper, and for business we will increase microloans to UAH 2 million at 5-7-9%. In addition, we expand these loans to buy commercial real estate," Honcharuk said.

According to the photo posted by the prime minister, the meeting was also attended by the finance minister, minister of economic development, trade and agriculture, responsible in their ministries for macroeconomic forecasts, as well as the government representative for public debt.