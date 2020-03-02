Honcharuk denies tendering his resignation, awaiting consultations with president and parliament

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk states that he has not written any resignation letters, and expects possible consultations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and parliament on the situation around the government.

"I did tender any resignations as of this moment. I also know a lot, I heard. Obviously, we will have consultations with the president and parliament on this issue. As of today, I will not comment on anything else," Honcharuk said at a Monday briefing in Kyiv.