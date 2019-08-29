Stefanchuk elected First Deputy Rada chairman of IX convocation

Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation elected a representative of the Servant of the People Party Ruslan Stefanchuk as the first deputy chairman of the parliament, and MP from the Batkivschyna Party Olena Kondratiuk as a deputy chairwoman.

Some 330 deputies voted in favor at a plenary meeting of the first session of the newly elected parliament on Thursday, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported.

Stefanchuk was born in Ternopil on October 29, 1975. He graduated from the Khmelnytsky Institute of Regional Management and Law and the Technological University of Podillia (now - Khmelnitsky National University). He is PhD in Law, Professor. He is a corresponding member of the National Academy of Law Sciences of Ukraine, Honored Worker of Science and Technology of Ukraine. He was engaged in advocacy activity. He oversaw the work of expert groups during the presidential campaign in 2019. He is advisor to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Presidential Representative in the Verkhovna Rada since 2019.