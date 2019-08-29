Facts

16:40 29.08.2019

Stefanchuk elected First Deputy Rada chairman of IX convocation

1 min read
Stefanchuk elected First Deputy Rada chairman of IX convocation

Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation elected a representative of the Servant of the People Party Ruslan Stefanchuk as the first deputy chairman of the parliament, and MP from the Batkivschyna Party Olena Kondratiuk as a deputy chairwoman.

Some 330 deputies voted in favor at a plenary meeting of the first session of the newly elected parliament on Thursday, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported.

Stefanchuk was born in Ternopil on October 29, 1975. He graduated from the Khmelnytsky Institute of Regional Management and Law and the Technological University of Podillia (now - Khmelnitsky National University). He is PhD in Law, Professor. He is a corresponding member of the National Academy of Law Sciences of Ukraine, Honored Worker of Science and Technology of Ukraine. He was engaged in advocacy activity. He oversaw the work of expert groups during the presidential campaign in 2019. He is advisor to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Presidential Representative in the Verkhovna Rada since 2019.

Tags: #stefanchuk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:19 09.08.2019
New Rada to deal with economic issues first – Stefanchuk

New Rada to deal with economic issues first – Stefanchuk

14:30 03.08.2019
Servant of the People to propose Stefanchuk to appoint first deputy Rada chairman – Razumkov

Servant of the People to propose Stefanchuk to appoint first deputy Rada chairman – Razumkov

14:23 08.07.2019
Presidential Office wants to expand lustration for elected officials

Presidential Office wants to expand lustration for elected officials

09:56 02.07.2019
Ukrainization should be 'quite mild' – Zelensky's envoy to Verkhovna Rada

Ukrainization should be 'quite mild' – Zelensky's envoy to Verkhovna Rada

16:10 28.06.2019
Constitutional Court's decision on NCER gives rise to clearly define limits of powers of president, Rada, govt, other public authorities – president's representative in govt

Constitutional Court's decision on NCER gives rise to clearly define limits of powers of president, Rada, govt, other public authorities – president's representative in govt

16:09 28.06.2019
Most important changes to Constitution of Ukraine should be made within coming year – president's representative in Rada

Most important changes to Constitution of Ukraine should be made within coming year – president's representative in Rada

15:12 29.05.2019
President tables bill on impeachment procedure to Parliament

President tables bill on impeachment procedure to Parliament

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Batkivschyna MP Kondratiuk elected Rada deputy chairwoman

Candidacy of Andriy Zahorodniuk proposed to post of defense minister of Ukraine – MP from Servant of the People Yaremenko

President to offer Riaboshapka prosecutor general post, Bakanov SBU chief post – MP from Servant of the People Poturayev

Honcharuk to be prime minister – Gerus after meeting of Servant of the People faction

Zelensky proposes Avakov to post of interior minister – MP from Servant of the People Pidlasa

LATEST

Batkivschyna MP Kondratiuk elected Rada deputy chairwoman

Five parliamentary factions, group For Future created in Rada

Candidacy of Andriy Zahorodniuk proposed to post of defense minister of Ukraine – MP from Servant of the People Yaremenko

President to offer Riaboshapka prosecutor general post, Bakanov SBU chief post – MP from Servant of the People Poturayev

Honcharuk to be prime minister – Gerus after meeting of Servant of the People faction

Zelensky proposes Avakov to post of interior minister – MP from Servant of the People Pidlasa

Markarova to remain finance minister in new govt – MP Arakhamia

Arrival of Ukrainians held in Russia expected on Friday – MP Chiygoz

Lutsenko signs letter of resignation from post of prosecutor general

Ukraine, Russia continue discussing captives swap, decision regarding Sentsov pending – Medvedchuk

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD